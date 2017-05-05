Expensive tools stolen from van in Boothtown

These shocking images show the state a van was left in after it was targeted by thieves.
The vehicle was parked in Woodside Road, Boothtown, when it was hit by culprit/s who forced entry through its doors.
Owner Martyn Lumb said tools worth more than £5k had been stolen, leaving his livelihood ruined. He said he was “utterly devastated” by the incident.
It’s thought to have happened sometime between 9.30pm on May 3 and 7am on May 4.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170199719.
