Expensive tools stolen from van in Boothtown

These shocking images show the state a van was left in after it was targeted by thieves.

The vehicle was parked in Woodside Road, Boothtown, when it was hit by culprit/s who forced entry through its doors.

Owner Martyn Lumb said tools worth more than £5k had been stolen, leaving his livelihood ruined. He said he was “utterly devastated” by the incident.

It’s thought to have happened sometime between 9.30pm on May 3 and 7am on May 4.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170199719.