Fancy moving into the former police station that starred in the Happy Valley TV series?

Fans of the Calderdale-based BBC drama Happy Valley can move into one of the buildings featured in the hit series.

The former Sowerby Bridge police station was one the key settings of the drama cretaed by Halifax writer Sally Wainwright.

The building on Station Road is on the market to let for £30,000 with Walker Singleton Chartered Surveyors.

It is described as 'providing a combination of cellular and general open plan offices suites'.

Executive producer Nicola Shindler revealed that the gritty drama was unlikely to return until the end of next year.

She also reported that Sarah Lancashire was keen to reprise her role as no-nonsense Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Happy Valley won two Bafta awards this year – for best drama series and for Sarah Lancashire as best leading actress

Halifax and Calderdale will feature on the small screen once again in Sally Wainwright’s brand new eight-part drama.

Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones will portray Anne Lister, a 19th century Halifax woman who embarked on a determined and passionate courtship with another woman.

Set in 1832, Gentleman Jack, originally called Shibden Hall, is the epic story of landowner Anne Lister.