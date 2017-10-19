Fashion show to raise money for breast cancer charity

A charity fashion event to raise money and awareness for a cancer charity will be held in Elland this weekend.

The Prom Gallery of Halifax’s second charity fashion event will be held at Baines Hall in aid of Breast Cancer Care tomorrow (Friday) evening.

The Big Pink Event is organised in the name of Helen Spencer who lost her battle to cancer earlier on this year.

The night will raise awareness of the illness, acting as a reminder to have regular checks and celebrating the charity who provide unwavering support for breast cancer sufferers.

Last year joint owners and sisters, Jackie Hirst and Michele Gallagher successfully hosted the event Fancy Frocs and Frolics and raised £2,500 for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The event will also act as a platform from which to launch the sister’s brand-new fashion house, Finery Boutique, which they described as “a melting pot of British and European designer occasion wear for women looking for something different which they cannot buy on the high street”.

Tickets are £12.50. For more information search The Big Pink Fashion Show on Facebook.