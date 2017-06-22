Fax 1987 Challenge Cup winners set to return to The Shay

Halifax-based chartered financial advisors, Investing For Tomorrow, will welcome the town’s 1987 champion rugby league team to The Shay stadium - 30 years after their victory at the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

A weekend of celebrations for the Halifax Rugby League team will kick-off on July 1. A reunion dinner with fans and former players will take place to remember the triumphant side and their achievements from 1984 to 1988. Attendees at the event will enjoy a three-course dinner and entertainment with MC and comedian Lea Roberts, interviews with the squad and a raffle.

As the main sponsors of the event, Investing For Tomorrow are offering fans the opportunity to win two VIP tickets to the dinner, which will include a champagne reception and the opportunity to take photos with the Challenge Cup trophy and the reunited team.

The winners will also be invited to the HRLFC game against Bradford Bulls on July 2, including a full hospitality package, before and after the game.

In the space of five years, Halifax climbed out of the Second Division, won the First Division championship, reached a Premiership final and won the Challenge Cup final. The unexpected success of the club and their lively spirit, lead to the team being dubbed a winning ‘band of renegades’.

Managing partner of Investing For Tomorrow, Laurence Turner said: “The reunion weekend will allow fans to remember all that has been accomplished by the club over the years and will also be a great opportunity for us to look forward to the future.

“As a local business, we’re passionate about being at the centre of the community and determined to be a positive local contributor wherever we can.”

Marketing Manager at Halifax Rugby League Football Club, Rick Farrell said: “This provides Halifax Rugby Club and Investing For Tomorrow with the opportunity to work together to put on a fantastic weekend for HRLFC’s fans.

“The club is incredibly important to the local community and I think it’s, therefore, imperative that we recognise the club’s 30-year anniversary.”

For a chance to win the two VIP tickets, fans can send their memories of the day Halifax lifted their fifth Challenge Cup trophy, including 200 words and images to info@iftllp.com, using the subject line ’87 Memories’ by June 26.