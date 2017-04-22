Find the fitness family to help support you on your journey

Fitness instructor Katie Whitaker wants women in Calderdale to know that it’s never too late to get active.

It’s a message she promotes through her own ‘Kate’s Classes’ which offer fitness with a difference.

cof

As Katie began building her qualifications up, she soon realised she had an interest in teaching programmes which were fun and exciting, but hadn’t ‘hit’ the area.

Katie said: “I soon got tired of teaching the same classes as everyone else and not teaching the weird and wonderful that I had trained in, so I decided if I was going to go it alone it was important for myself to create something that wasn’t for your average gym lover, something different and unheard of, to bring in the ladies who didn’t want to run hopelessly on a treadmill week after week, to bring in the ladies who felt they were ‘too big’ to attend a class.”

Just after her 21st birthday, Katie found a small room to run classes from and she officially opened at Asquith Bottom Mills, Sowerby Bridge, in January 2014. Since then, Katie has built a space for all women, regardless of shape, size, age and ability, to have fun, work out and meet new people.

“As women we need to be able to forget our wobbly bits, disregard the self-conscious persona that we can’t do something because people may be looking at us, or thinking I’m a bit too old to try that,” Katie added.

Judy Lower certainly did that when she held a ‘Fit as a Fiddle’ Health and Fitness 80th birthday bash, with help from Kate’s Classes (pictured above).

Zumba was the order of the day and those who attended raised a fantastic £300 for Alzheimer’s Research.

Katie said: “I really want woman to know that it’s never too late to get active. There is so much on offer in our area whether you want the ‘go hard, go home’ classes or the ‘it’s so fun, it’s the highlight of my week’ classes.

“There is somewhere you will find that fitness family that will support you every inch of the way. So go for it - the only barrier truly in your way is yourself.”

Mums are welcome with children at the classes and there’s programmes including Powerhoop, Pound, which is a fitness drumming class, aerial yoga, pole fitness and more. For more information visit www.katesclasses.co.uk