Fire breaks out at business park in Mytholmroyd

Five fire engines were sent to a business park in Mytholmroyd this morning when a dust extractor system inside one of the units caught light.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said it had a received a call shortly before 10.40am about a fire at Drew Forsyth and Co Ltd, a furniture manufacturer based in Moderna Business Park.

The fire broke out at a unit in Moderna Business Park in Mytholmroyd. Picture: Google

Crews from Mytholmroyd, Halifax, Illingworth, Todmorden and Rastrick were sent to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a large jet to put out the flames, before the smoke was cleared by high powered fans.