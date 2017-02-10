Fire breaks out at Calderdale Royal Hospital

Fire crews were called to a blaze at Calderdale Royal Hospital this morning (Friday).

The fire broke out in the endoscopy unit, which was unoccupied at the time.

Crews from Halifax, Rastrick, Illingworth and Huddersfield were called to the scene at around 6.20am.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said huge industrial dishwashers used to sterilise equipment had set on fire, causing the whole of the unit’s ground floor to become smoke logged.

It’s not know what caused the fire to break out, but investigation officers are currently at the scene.

Crews spent around two hours at the hospital. Six breathing apparatus sets were used and firefighters tackled the blaze with hose reels, dry powder extinguishers and cleared the smoke with positive pressure ventilation units.