Fire safety review of cladding on the Shay Stadium

A review is being carried on the cladding at the Shay Stadium as Calderdale Council reviews it fire safety and procedures following the Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

As a result of the tragedy Calderdale Council officers have undertaken a review of fire safety and procedures in the borough including the Council’s non-schools estate.

In a report to the Corporate Asset and Facilities Management Board outlining fire safety, the Shay Stadium and King Cross Library will have their cladding reviewed.

The Shay Stadium, which is the largest building in the Council’s estate with an occupancy in excess of 10,000 people, is subject to additional rigour on fire safety and monitored very closely by the safety team and Mike Terry who is the Chair of the Shay Stadium Safety Advisory Group.

The venue is also managed by a fully qualified health and safety officer and former member of the Council’s health and safety team.

In the report it says: “The Council has undertaken required identified works to improve fire safety as part of previous reviews.

“The further inspections and ongoing reviews will identify additional works that need to be addressed, which will require funding. Due to the reduced repairs revenue budget and current allocation of the capital budget either additional

funding will have to be secured or the capital programme re-prioritised and identified work not progressed.

“There are two buildings in the corporate estate that will have their cladding reviewed but these two buildings the Shay Stadium and King Cross Library are not a concern and do not contain Aluminium Composite Materials.”

Calderdale Council has held a joint review of fire safety following the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in London.

The joint review examined the fire safety of high rise buildings, however the scope was wider, including other comparable properties such as larger mill conversions, residential homes and schools.

Members reviewed fire safety compliance, examined the implications of installing cladding and insulation on existing buildings and whether these types of modification compromise the compartmentation in properties which is designed to slow the spread of fire.

Earlier in July the cladding on three blocks of flats in Halifax has failed fire safety tests.