Halifax Fire Station hosted a car wash, raising £350 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Firefighters from the station’s green watch took part in the event with Station Commander Dom Furby, his son Isaac, three, and Duke of Edinburgh award pupil Nathan Sparkles. Station

Commander Furby said: “We would like to thank all people that came along.” Open days with stalls and advice will be held at Illingworth Fire Station on July 15 and Halifax on August 20.