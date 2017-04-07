First floor fire at West Yorkshire building

A fire at a two-storey building in Halifax took place this afternoon (Friday)

Six crews used four large jets to extinguish the first-floor blaze on Queens Road, King Cross, Halifax at 3.30pm.

Specialist officers assisted Crews from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick, Odsal, Bradford.

Bus operator First Calderdale has reported that all services are affected due to the fire, which is described as "major" - and diverted traffic from the M62.