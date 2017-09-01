First look inside the new Halifax Central Library and Archives

Readers young and old will have the chance to explore the new Central Library and Archives in Halifax, when it opens to the public for the first time next week.

The unveiling is the latest in the transformation projects in Halifax town centre and follows on from the openings of the Piece Hall and the Square Chapel.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Coun Susan Press said: “This is a really exciting moment for Halifax, and Calderdale, following the fantastic opening day for the Piece Hall on Yorkshire Day.

Inside the new Halifax Central Library and Archive

“Visitors will not fail to be impressed by the new library, which conserves the landmark spire and rose window of the Square Church within a brand new 21st century building with state of the art facilities.”

The opening on Tuesday will be marked with a range of drop in activities for children, families and young people.

A family craft session will be held between 10.30am and 12 noon, followed by the first ever Busy Babies session in the new children’s library will take place at 1.30pm.

Youngsters can make duct tape crafts and emoji stress balls in the new teen area on the first floor between 1 and 3pm or play with a range of new board games.

Outside the new Halifax Central Library and Archive

Alongside a host of exciting activities to mark the opening a self-guided Heritage Trail has been put together to highlight the preserved historic features.

The old Central Library and Archives at Northgate, including the Halifax Visitor Information Centre, closed for the final time on Tuesday to allow staff the time to transfer the remaining stock and equipment.

The new Central Library and Archives will be officially opened by Dr Jonathan Foyle, writer and architectural historian in the presence of Calderdale Council’s Mayor, Cllr Ferman Ali, on the afternoon of Saturday 9 September 2017.

The new Central Library and Archives has been wholly funded by Calderdale Council.