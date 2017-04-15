Five generations celebrate a birthday

Five generations of women from the same family came together to celebrate the 89th birthday of their eldest member.

Hazel Smith was born April 13, 1928, and enjoyed ballet and tap dancing in her youth. She worked as a hairdresser and ran her own shop for a number of years.

Joining her for the occasion was Marion Gledhill, born October 14, 1953, Lisa Morley, born November 19, 1972, and Chelsea Gledhill, who was born February, 4, 1993. The youngest member of the family, Faye Rose Thomas, was born just over two weeks ago, on March 28.

She weighed 8lb 8oz and was described as a “very happy baby”.