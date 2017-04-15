Flood damaged bridge starts to take shape

Work to rebuild flood-damaged Crowther Bridge at Cromwell Bottom, Brighouse, has taken a significant step forward, as the new bridge arch is now in place.

Calderdale Council, the Canal & River Trust and the contractor Kier Group are rebuilding the bridge after it was completely destroyed by the floods in December 2015.

They recently lifted a concrete arch into place to make the new bridge stronger and more flood resilient.

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “The new bridge is really taking shape now.

“It’s built to modern standards, meaning the arch will be sturdier and will give better protection from any future flooding – just like nearby Elland Bridge. This is another milestone in the Council’s ongoing flood recovery works across Calderdale.”

Work completed so far includes damming the canal, forming the foundations of the bridge and building a new towpath. The remaining work includes building the bridge parapets, waterproofing the bridge, facing the structure in stone and reinstating the road, kerbs and footpath.

It is anticipated that the bridge will be completed in summer 2017.