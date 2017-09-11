Flooding film premieres at Picture House

The contribution to helping flood alleviation using natural techniques is the subject of a film which receives its national premiere at Hebden Bridge Picture House tomorrow evening.

Ecologist and film-maker Andy Clark’s new film High Water Common Ground will be screened at the cinema, on New Road, Hebden Bridge, at 5.30pm on Friday, September 15.

Described as a “documentary-meets-toolkit”, High Water Common Ground meets the communities most affected by flooding, examines the needs of the parties involved, and explores some of the most innovative methods of flood risk management using real examples from around the country.

The film’s premise is that recent extreme flooding devastated countless communities throughout the UK, and it is only a matter of time before such destructive waters are seen again. Beyond the immediate loss of livelihood and business, the impacts of these floods have permeated much deeper, affecting communities physically and psychologically, says Andy.

But communities have pulled together and opportunity has emerged to find new and innovative solutions to the threat of flooding. These have the potential to satisfy every stakeholder, and benefit land and water. Such “natural” flood risk management techniques are in no way a universal or absolute solution, but their potential for significant contribution to flood pressure alleviation is widely accepted, he added.

Included in the film is Dongria Kondh, of Hebden Bridge based Treesponsibility, who describes local efforts and the strategic use of trees as flood defences. Treesponsibility, often in partnership with local landowners, has planted thousands of trees over the past two decades.