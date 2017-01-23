Floral tributes left at scene of Ovenden murder

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of murder in Ovenden.

Darren Moorhouse, from the Honley area of Huddersfield, was found dead at an address in Athol Close, Ovenden, last Wednesday.

Darren Moorhouse

Two men have been charged with his murder and appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Monday morning.

Christopher Churchill, 33, of Athol Close, Halifax, and Dale Dwyer, 25, of Alma Street, Buxton, Derbyshire, will next appear at Bradford Crown Court on Monday, March 13, for a pre-trial hearing.

Both were remanded in custody.