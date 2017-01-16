Former Atletico Madrid youngster returns to Brighouse school

A professional footballer who used to play for Atletico Madrid will return to his former school in Hipperholme to run coaching sessions for pupils.

Elliot Kebbie plays for Barnsley and will coach students from years seven to 11 at Hipperholme Grammar School for six weeks.

The footballer will be running sessions three times a week, made up of two after school practices and one games session a week.

After leaving Hipperholme Grammar School in 2010, Kebbie had a trial with Barcelona before transferring to Atletico Madrid when he was 17. He has since played for clubs including Hull City and Salford City.

Matt Crouchman, Head of PE at Hipperholme Grammar School, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Elliot back to Hipperholme Grammar School as I know he holds the school close to his heart.

“Our pupils will certainly learn a great deal from Elliot. His playing background from Spain and England will infuse a new style of football into our curriculum over the next six weeks which will give our pupils a better understanding of the game and the vision to become more successful in the future.”

Kebbie added: “Hipperholme Grammar School is different in the way it approaches things. The staff and pupils here are great as they always want you to do well.

“The school really supported me by offering me a sports scholarship, so I felt it was important to return to coach some of the current students and help their football skills flourish.”