Former Manchester United stars come to Halifax to visit former coach

Ex-Manchester United stars David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville visited Halifax recently to see their former coach Eric Harrison.

They were invited by Mr Harrison’s grandson Joe to come and see their former youth coach, who is now living with dementia.

Mr Harrison played a key role in nurturing United’s Class of 92 - including Ryan Giggs, Neville and his brother Phil, Scholes, Beckham and Nicky Butt.

His grandson Joe is undertaking a cycling challenge from London to Brighton to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society and has so far raised more than £1,000.

Speaking on the Alzheimer’s Society’s Facebook page Eric’s daughter Vicky said: “My dad still has all the players’ numbers in his phone and, unbeknown to me, Joe contacted a few of them. Within a week, they had all come round.”

“One of the saddest things is that he has lost interest in watching football. Until the dementia it was his life.”

The class of 92

Joe also said: “It was funny, the lads said they still almost felt on edge when they were around him.”