Four call-outs in busy week for Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team

Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team have experienced a busy seven days, including four call-outs, two training sessions, search dog training and assessments, plus a fundraising event in Brighouse.

At midnight on Thursday, October 5, they were called to an incident at Rishworth, after receiving a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist with the evacuation of a man whose car had left the road and gone down the embankment.

The team stood down en route when it became clear the4re were enough emergency services on site to deal with the incident.

On Sunday, October 8, at 1.40pm, Yorkshire Ambulance Service called the team for assistance at Widdop Reservoir above Hebden Bridge to assist with the evacuation of a male who had sustained a broken ankle whilst out walking.

Once on-scene team members assisted with a short stretcher carry up to the road and handed the casualty over to the ambulance crew.

A day later, at 2.30pm on Monday, October 9, team members were called to an incident at Chellow Dene Reservoir, Bradford, after receiving a request from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist with the evacuation of a 51-year-old man with a back injury.

On Tuesday, October 10, they were called again to Chellow Dene valley at the ambulance service’s request, this time to assist with the evacuation of a 74-year-old woman who had fallen and sustained a broken leg while out walking in woodland.

Once on-scene, search and rescue team members packaged the casualty in a vacuum mattress and evacuated her via stretcher to the waiting ambulance.