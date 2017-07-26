Free kids clubs at Woolshops during the school holidays

The Woolshops Shopping Centre will be hosting three free kids’ clubs at the ‘Super Swirly Sweet Shop’ during the school holidays.

During the first three Wednesdays in August, hosts Auntie Shirley Bassett, Herbert Sherbet and Candy Floss will be entertaining the kids with story-telling, a scent station, competitions and much more.

As part of the event, pupils from St Joseph’s Primary School in Halifax have designed a chocolate bar wrapper. The winner will have their wrapper created

and used for the sale of chocolate bars at the Woolshops Shopping Centre during the event. All funds raised will be donated to the Yorkshire Children’s

Trust.

Jason Gregg, centre manager at Woolshops, is urging local organisations to get involved in the initiative. He said: “It could be local Guides or Scout, a local book club or somewhere different to bring children attending a local holiday club. On the other hand it could be an ideal opportunity to tell shoppers about a charity event or appeal you are organising. Whatever activity, the Super Swirly Sweet Shop will provide a unique and colourful meeting place,” said the centre manager at Woolshops Shopping Centre.

“We’re expecting our ‘Swirly Sweet Shop’ events to be hugely popular with children of all ages. There is so much to take part in and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the centre this August.”

The Super Swirly Sweet Shop will be at the Woolshops Shopping Centre from Wednesday August 2 until Wednesday August 23.

If you would like to get involved email the centre’s marketing executive Jennie Keen on jennie.keen@bewonder.co.uk.