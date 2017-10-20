Free screening of film at Hebden Bridge Town Hall

Hebden Bridge filmmaker Nick Wilding is to relaunch his 2015 film ‘Hebden Bridge. A 700 Year Story (and how it was nearly Lost)’ with a free screening at the town hall.

All DVD copies of the film were destroyed in the Boxing Day 2015 floods when the Monster Computers shop counter was submerged in over eight feet of water.

The film originally featured twice at Hebden Bridge Picture House in 2015, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Calder Civic Trust, whose campaign helped to save countless local homes from being demolished.

The film argues that there is still a need for the Calder Civic Trust today and talks to founder members of the Trust.

The free screening, together with donation boxes in aid of both the Memory Makers Project, is aimed at helping people reconnect with their community and record treasured memories.

The evening will start with another film celebrating a 50 year anniversary, with a screening of Nick Wilding’s short ’50 Years of the Pennine Way, the Hebden Bridge Loop’, which also features on the DVD.

The main feature starts with the Tour de France in 2014, when 340,000 people lined the roads in Calderdale and follows the story of Hebden Bridge from its infancy in 1314 up to 1965, tracing the town’s expansion from a small hamlet through to its heyday as a manufacturing hub. Then it looks at its decline and features photos, courtesy of the Pennine Horizons digital archive, of some of the unique buildings that were lost.

The event will be at the Waterfront Hall in Hebden Bridge Town Hall at 7.30pm on Wednesday, 25 October. DVD’s will be available on the night with the proceeds benefiting the charities involved.