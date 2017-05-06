From pop star to priest

Reverend Richard Coles, often described as Britain’s most famous vicar, brings his popular talk evening to the Victoria Theatre later this month (May 30, 7.30pm).

He will be discussing his new book, Bringing in the Sheaves, which connects his life as a priest and popstar.

Richard holds the unique title of being the only priest to have a UK Number One, being part of top selling 80s band The Communards. They had three UK Top 10 songs, including the biggest hit of 1986, Don’t Leave Me This Way.

After the band split up, Richard rediscovered his faith and was ordained as an Anglican priest in 2005.

He is well known as co-presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live and is a guest panellist on QI and Have I Got News For You, as well as being the inspiration for the BBC hit comedy Rev. Tickets from 01422 351158.