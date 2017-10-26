From pulpit to public sector

The Vicar of Halifax Minster, the Rev Canon Hilary Barber will be trading his cassock for a whole range of other work wear as he swaps the pulpit for the public sector.

Canon Barber is to embark on a temporary career change as he shadows a series of Calderdale workers.

And it starts today with him aiding Halifax MP, Holly Lynch as she goes about her duties at her constituency office at the Elsie Whitely Centre, Halifax.

On November 2, he will spend the day shadowing Calderdale Royal Hospital A&E Consultant, Andy Lockey, and on November 10, he will work alongside fire fighters at Halifax Fire Station.

Canon Barber said: “The idea came about after I shadowed local police earlier this year.

“Watching them at work was so insightful and it made me realise that it would be beneficial to shadow other public sector workers.

“If the Church today is going to relate to the ‘real’ world of work then is something I believe is crucial.

“The Church needs to be able to reflect what goes on in society and be able to clearly understand it.

“As a leader in the community, I believe it’s important for me to step into the shoes of public sector workers – albeit for just a brief time - in order for the Church to continue carrying out its quality role and playing its part in society.”