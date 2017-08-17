Fun and learning - for all - at open day

FUN and learning was not limited to children at Fountain Springs Day Nursery, Halifax, summer fair and open day.

The nursery was also outlining a scheme to help working parents. Manager Clare Dean said: “Government are introducing an extended ‘30 hours free child care’ for families who meet eligible criteria. We put a bid into the local authority and were delighted to be one of three nurseries in Calderdale to be successful. We are now extending our existing pre-school to be able to support children and families.”

