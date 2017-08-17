Search

Fun and learning - for all - at open day

Fountain Springs Day Nursery summer fair and open day, Halifax
FUN and learning was not limited to children at Fountain Springs Day Nursery, Halifax, summer fair and open day.

The nursery was also outlining a scheme to help working parents. Manager Clare Dean said: “Government are introducing an extended ‘30 hours free child care’ for families who meet eligible criteria. We put a bid into the local authority and were delighted to be one of three nurseries in Calderdale to be successful. We are now extending our existing pre-school to be able to support children and families.”

