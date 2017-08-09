Fun for all the family at Summer Festival in Brighouse

Brighouse will get out its sunhats, parasols and deckchairs next weekend as the Summer Festival returns, bigger and better than ever.

Celebrating local foods, crafts, beer, boats and great music, there will be events across the town for all the family – from the local food and craft market taking over the main streets, bands and live music to keep visitors entertained and boat rides along the canal.

The food and craft market will have over 50 stalls of locally produced food and crafts, including wine from Luddenden Valley Wines, uniquely designed personalised laser cut gifts from West Yorkshire-based All Mapped Out and wire and metalwork jewellery from Elland’s Ladear Jewellery.

The ever-popular market, the centrepiece of Brighouse’s events, will run between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and 10am and 4pm on Sunday.

As well as the market, there will be a host of food and drink for sale across the town – including bread from Brighouse’s community bakery Love Bread, curry from The Dosa in Hebden Bridge, venison burgers from Greetland’s Astag Venison and delicious cakes from Morley-based Sweet Sensations.

There will also be the usual Pimms and real ale stalls in Bethel Street Car Park.

The canal is always a particularly focal point for the Summer Festival and this year will be no exception – there will be free canal boat rides from the Canal Basin near Sainsbury’s, miniature steam train rides and vintage vehicles on display.

A range of acts will provide the musical backdrop for the weekend. Among those entertaining the crowds in Bethel Street car park will be Roger Davies and the Rainey Street Band on Saturday afternoon, Blood, Sweat and Beers on Saturday evening and Steve Chapman Smith on Sunday.

Anne Colley, Chair of the Brighouse Business Initiative – which organises the Festival – said: “The Summer Festival with its focus on food, music and the canal is one of the highlights of our calendar of events and we look forward to attracting thousands of visitors to the town across the weekend.

“With dozens of food and craft stalls taking over the town centre, boat trips along Brighouse’s beautiful canal-side and music for all the family from early until late, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy in what is set to be another exciting showcase for the town.”

Full details of the weekend’s schedule can be found on the website at www.brighousesummerfestival.co.uk.