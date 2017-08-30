Fun on a panoramic scale at Robinwood open day

A fun day on a panoramic scale is on offer at a Calder Valley activity centre this Saturday.

On September 2, Robinwood Activity Centre opens up its historic Dobroyd Castle headquarters for everyone to have the chance to have a look around and try out some of the spectacular activities usually enjoyed by visiting parties of people.

Between 10am and 4.30pm the castle, off Pexwood Road, Todmorden, is open for free, while a small amount is charged for tickets for each activity being made available, with the aim of raising money for three chosen charities.

This year the three charities Robinwood staff have chosen to benefit are Derian House Children’s Hospice, Home Start Calderdale and the Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team.

It is open to all but is particularly aimed at families with children aged seven to 11, who may get the most fun!

Zip wires, giant swings, climbing walls are some of the high activities which you can try, said event co-ordinator and centre deputy manager Andy Tapper.

“We also offer team based problem solving activities such as our Knights Quest and famous Piranha Pool, where teams have a time limit to complete the challenge and escape.

“There is much more to enjoy too - we will also have stalls selling cake, hog roast, ice creams, bouncy castles, face painting and hair braiding.

“We look forward to welcoming people on the day.”