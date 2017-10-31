Fundraiser goes ahead as Calder Valley mum Steph’s regular treatment must stop

A fundraiser for Calder Valley mum Stephanie Dempsey is going ahead on Saturday, November 4, a week after she announced her hospital has decided to stop her cancer treatment.

Stephanie, 22, who is mum to three-year-old Kenley, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer which mainly affects young people with sickle cell trait, in late summer and family and friends began an urgent fundraising campaign to both try and get her specialist medical treatment at a centre in France and raise awareness of RMC.

Last weekend Stephanie, of Luddenden Foot, who went to Calder High School and has also lived in Todmorden, learned her treatment was being stopped as chemotherapy was not taking effect and her condition had worsened. When she began treatment Stephanie and her family were told that usual cancer treatments are often not effective against this rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Through the Steph’s Army Facebook page her many supporters throughout the Calder Valley have been kept informed of developments.

And with stallholders committed to lending their support Saturday’s family fun day fundraiser at Central Methodist Church, Todmorden (11am to 3pm), fundraisers have decided it should go ahead and hope it is well-supported.

Stephanie and her family are now considering how the funds raised will be used and will inform the public once a decision has been made. Fundraising has ranged from a Gofundme site to head shaves, fun days and pound sales aiming at a £10,000 target.