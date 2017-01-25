Fundraising mission to help little boy battling cancer create special memories

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help a little boy battling cancer create happy memories.

Little Zeke Clough, four, from Queensbury, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in October last year.

It was discovered after he was sent home from school because he was unable to walk and a lump had also been found on his head.

His mum Dannie Phillips, 28, described the news as “devastating” - an ordeal made all the more difficult as she had just given birth to her third child and Zeke’s baby brother, Harley.

On the same day Dannie and her partner Ben brought Harley home from hospital, they had to go straight back so Zeke could undergo numerous tests.

Their lives were turned upside down and he instantly began chemotherapy. While Zeke, a pupil at Foxhill Primary School, Queensbury, has a long journey ahead of him, his family have received the news that the cancer has decreased in his bones.

Dannie said: “He’s having a positive week at the moment, he has been back at school and has started talking about his experience in hospital.

“He’s been in and out of hospital and it’s really sad every time he does go in, but he’s getting support from the Candlelighters charity, which is trying to make him a bit more positive.”

When people heard about the brave tot’s plight, people wanted to help in any way they could.

A fundraiser has been organised for this weekend at the Vue Cinema at Broad Street Plaza, Halifax, where Dannie works.

It will involve a special, private screening of the hit Disney film Moana this Sunday, January 29.

The money raised will help to send Zeke to Legoland or Disneyland Paris to help create happy memories for him and his family.

Speaking about the outpouring of support, Dannie said: “All the messages have been so supportive, it has been amazing.

“It’s just lovely how people have responded.”

This weekend’s event will be held at 2pm. Ticket prices are £5 per person - to book, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zekesfund.