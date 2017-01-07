Funeral fund to assist councils with rising fees

As authorities struggle affording the sad duty of providing paupers’ funerals a new fund has been established to help meet the cost.

Finders International, an heir hunting company, has assisted close to a hundred councils and other public bodies with pauper or public health funerals.

Pledging an initial £20,000 the organisation will continue donating £10,000 annually alongside offering its services to trace surviving relatives.

Managing Director of Finders International Daniel Curran said: “Funeral costs have continued growing and if councils have a budget fall though then many are done for the year, and have to go cap in hand to central government.

“There is no one else that will offer something like this.

“Its almost Victorian in thinking, corporate social responsibility, we can see where the pressure is with the council and hospitals as their budgets are cut.”

Exceeding the national trend, where costs have risen 30 percent, Calderdale spent £8,900 on paupers’ funerals, close to six times as much than between 2011 and 2012.

A Calderdale Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the recent increase in the number of public health funerals in Calderdale, and any assistance offered by external companies in tracing next of kin or providing financial help, will be explored.”

Government schemes are available for support with paupers’ burials but the application process can be long and often does not meet costs, which can spiral over £1,000.

Finders International funeral fund is a single page application form, with a fee only required with estates worth over £5,000.

To apply visit Findersinternational.co.uk