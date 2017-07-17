Gala’s gift a lasting legacy

A defbrillator available for the public to use will be one legacy of Mytholmroyd Gala.

In all £4,000 has been given to local organisations by the gala team, who announced after this year’s event last month that with the retirement of George and Mary Sumner, Bill Niven and Rick Wild the gala, started by George’s father in 1960, would be finishing.

The retiring committee have given £500 to Burnley Road Academy, £500 to Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team, £500 to Hebden Bridge Junior Band, £250 to Mytholmroyd Community Centre, £250 to Mytholmroyd Scouts, £250 to dance group Bazzmatazz, £250 to Mytholmroyd Taekwondo Club and £1,500 to pay for the dfebrillator, which will be based outside the commnunity centre.

The committee have been able to get the defibrillator at a special price thanks to singer and heart charity campaigner Lizzie Jones whose husband Danny, a former Halifax RLFC star, died while playing rugby league for Keighley.

Despite the tragedy, Lizzie began campaigning for all rugby league division players to be able to have heart screening, set up a charity in Danny’s name, the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, and she sang at the 2017 gala.

George and the committee said: “We want to thank all the people who have helped at Mytholmroyd Gala throughout the years, including bands, those running entertainment stalls, Gala Queens and their retinues, also the many chairmen and women and their committees. We’re sure there are many happy memories. We hope Mytholmroyd approves of how we have donated their money and perhaps a new gala will resurrect.”