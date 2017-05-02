GENERAL ELECTION: Labour chooses candidate for Calder Valley

Labour has chosen Joshua Fenton-Glynn to fight for the Calder Valley seat in next month’s general election.

The decision was made following a meeting on Monday night.

Mr Fenton-Glynn is a Calderdale councillor who currently represents the Calder ward. He works for a charity, lives in Hebden Bridge and has previously lived in Brighouse.

He also stood for the seat in 2015, but Conservative MP Craig Whittaker successfully defended the seat with a majority of 4,427.

“I have a track record as an energetic and committed local councillor and an active member of our community, and I look forward to getting out on the campaign trail,” he said.

Jane Rendle, Chair of Calder Valley CLP said: “We are excited to have a candidate who we know local people can believe in and Labour members are proud to get behind.”