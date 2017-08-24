Germany prepares to say ‘wilkommen’ to visitors from Halifax

Halifax’s twin town of Aachen is preparing to say ‘willkommen’ to a group of visiting Yorkshire choristers.

A group of 25 singers from Halifax’s Minster Choir and the Minster’s Chamber Choir, aged from seven to 14, are giving seven performances over five days beginning this weekend.

One of the key performances will take place in the historic Aachen Cathedral traditionally known in English as the Cathedral of Aix-la-Chapelle. Other performances are being given in Aachen Town Hall.

Vicar of Halifax, the Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “The visit has been arranged to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the German Reformation, and is a wonderful opportunity for our choristers to perform in Halifax’s twin town, especially in the magnificent setting of Aachen Cathedral.

“It also cements the strong bond Halifax has been fortunate to enjoy with Aachen through the Halifax Aachen Society for the past 65 years. Each year our links grow stronger and our friendships continue to flourish. Everyone is very excited about the trip – and about singing in front of our guests in a mixture of English, Latin and of course German!”