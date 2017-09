Get ready to raise a glass with 30 cask ales, ten farmhouse ciders, gins, prosecco and continental beers at Todmorden Cricket Club’s Beer and Cider Festival on September 21, 22 and 23.

Held in the club pavilion, Burnley Road, Todmorden, it runs from 5pm to 11pm on the Thursday and noon to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, admission by £2 programme, food available each session.