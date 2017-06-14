Get-Togethers will remember Jo

Community events in Dewsbury and Mirfield are being held as part of this weekend’s The Great Get-Together, being held across the country to remember murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

Sainsbury’s Dewsbury is helping customers celebrate being part of their community by hosting a drop-in event designed for shoppers to slow down and take a break from their busy lives to get to know their neighbours. It takes place from 10am-4pm on Saturday, June 17, where shoppers can pop in for drinks and nibbles.

Thrive at Connect, the new community space in Dewsbury is inviting you to join them to celebrate all that we hold in common on Friday, June 16, from 1pm-3pm and everybody is welcome. Its theme will build a #WeLoveDewsbury campaign that will gather thoughts on why people love their town. It promises to be bursting with community spirit, cake and Dewsbury love!

And at Mirfield Library from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, June 17, a free arts event including poster-making and live music takes place.