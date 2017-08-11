Get your Fax v Widnes matchday programme inside today’s Courier

The Halifax Courier is proud to announce a new partnership with Halifax RLFC that will see us publishing the club’s matchday #FaxChat programme inside the paper.
Free in today’s Courier is the eight-page programme for the Fax v Widnes match at The Shay on Sunday, August 13 (kick-off 3pm).
Read interviews with chairman Michael Steele, coach Richard Marshall and full-back Will Sharp, as well as the big match preview, matchday squads, stats and a heritage feature.
So don’t miss your copy of the programme in today’s Courier. We hope you enjoy looking ahead to the big game.
