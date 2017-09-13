Giving up part of their summer to help out

Young people spent part of their summer undertaking voluntary work in Calderdale.
The Brathay Trust youth charity linked up with National Citizen Service to organise tasks for young people from Bradford and Calderdale, including projects to tidy the graveyard and garden at Bethesda Methodist Church at Elland, working with the Women’s Project, Halifax, and at Calderdale Royal Hospital children’s ward. Organiser Keenene Daley said social action forms the final week of the Government-funded three-week programme.
