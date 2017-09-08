Gladiator battles, bouncy castles and barbecue at Rugby Club Fun Day

Families are invited for a bouncing good time tomorrow (Saturday) at the Elland Rugby Club Fun Day.

Starting at 1pm at Greetland Community Playing Fields, the afternoon of fun will include a chance to become a warrior by fighting in a gladiator duel as well as test your fitness on the Mad Dadh obstacle course.

There will also be bouncy castles, tombolas and stalls, live music and a barbecue.

For more information visit the Rugby Club Facebook Page.