Golfers champion after marathon

A team of four golfing friends set out on the Longest Day with a 72-hole charity challenge ahead of them - and returned to the clubhouse 14 hours later exhausted but elated at having smashed their fundraising target.

Ray Nicholls, Ben Smith, Louis McMurrough and Steve Moulson set out on June 21 with a £1,750 target in mind for Macmillan Cancer Support, and by the week’s end their Just Giving page reported that they had raised more than £2,000.

Beginning their challenge at 5am, they were over the finish line at challenge venue West End Golf Club, Halifax, by 7pm, “exhausted but elated”

The team, thanking all who had helped or contributed, said: “We even managed a sneaky beer or two to lift our spirits as we strode down the 72nd hole! The golf was, very much like the weather - good in places, with the occasionally dark cloud overhead. But this wasn’t really about the golf it was about raising money for a fantastic cause in MacMillan. Thank you so much!”

West End, Ray’s club, had helped by waiving all green fees and helping promote the challenge. Ben said its endurance nature appealed to all four and they had picked a very good cause.