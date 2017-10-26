Grand Central adds motion to to new Piece Hall partnership

It’s full steam ahead for a new travel partnership between The Piece Hall Trust and Grand Central Rail with a packed day of activities, designed to turn travellers’ heads when passing through Kings Cross Station in London.

Members of The Piece Hall Trust team headed south to stop commuters in their tracks with a taster of events that often take place at Halifax’s number one heritage attraction, such as children’s craft activities, a performance from Halifax-born poet Jemima Foxtrot and a demonstration from local artist Jake Attree.

The activity marked the launch of Grand Central as Piece Hall’s official travel partner, in which it will work with the heritage attraction to attract visitors to the last remaining cloth hall in the UK and an architectural marvel, where they can enjoy a packed events programme and visit dozens of independent shops.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive for The Piece Hall Trust, the charity which has been established to run the iconic cloth hall for public benefit, said: “Since we re-opened in August we have welcomed over half a million people through our gates, many of whom have come from outside the region to see our truly unique building.”

Grand Central will also sponsor the Elves Workshops at the Piece Hall next month.