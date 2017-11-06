Grant to take Elland Silver Youth Band on its musical travels

Elland Silver Youth Band are delighted to announce they have been awarded a grant of £2000 from the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

The grant has been funded through the Kathleen Mary Denham Legacy to contribute towards the costs of financing the youth bands trip to the European Youth Band Championships in Utrecht, Netherlands next May.

This news comes just in time as the band have received their formal invitation to compete in the 2018 European Youth Brass Championships, being held in Utrecht, Netherlands on Sunday May 6.

To fund the trip the 45 strong band and their chaperones are currently in the process of raising some £27,000 to subsidise the travel and accommodation costs.

The invitation is a huge opportunity for the young musicians as they return to the competition as defending champions.

The trip will provide a unique once in a lifetime experience for the young musicians, both musically and socially, and for some members will be their first experience of travelling abroad.

Secretary, Kathleen Harrison, said: “We are delighted to receive this sum, it will really help ensure all our young musicians are able to take part in the trip.”

It’s been a big year for the Elland Silver Youth Band.

Not only were they crowned European Brass Band Champions 2017 but later this month they will perform at Music for Youth School Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Samantha Harrison, Musical Director, said: “To be invited to the Proms is unbelievable. We have been involved in Music for Youth for several years, but this is the first time we’ve been invited to the Proms. We are all so excited”

The band has several fundraising activities planned over the coming months, but would be delighted to receive further donations.

For more information contact Kathleen Harrison on 01484 717126.

Anyone wishing to pledge a donation can do so via the band’s Gofund me page by visiting www.gofundme.com