Halifax bakery produces cake for Queen and Prince Philip’s wedding anniversary

A special cake to celebrate the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip was delivered to Windsor Castle today as a gift to the royal couple from the McVitie’s Cake bakery in Halifax.

In 1947, McVitie and Price made the official wedding cake for the young royal couple. Parent company Pladis offered its services to Buckingham Palace to provide a cake to celebrate the royal milestone, and in July, Pladis received a letter from the Master of the Household, stating that “Her Majesty would be very pleased to receive the cake.”

Pladis’s team of chefs created the one-of-a-kind cake on Hopwood Lane in Halifax, which was decorated in High Wycombe and has been delivered to Windsor Castle.

It was created by a team of specialist bakers lead by Esther Gamble, Product Design Lead, and Mark Schomberg, Global Development Chef at pladis.

Mark Schomberg said: “It was a pleasure to create this very special cake to mark such an important milestone for the royal couple. The team at Halifax had a great time designing, testing and baking the cake, and we hope that it is enjoyed by Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Philip today.”

In 1893, McVitie and Price’s made one of the wedding cakes for Prince George, Duke of York (later King George V) and Princess Mary of Teck (later Queen Mary).

In 2011, McVitie’s was delighted to create a special chocolate biscuit cake to celebrate the wedding of HRH Prince William to HRH Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

The cake was covered with Royal Icing by Eddie Spence MB, who received an MBE from Her Majesty The Queen in the 2000 honours list.

The cake includes intricate handmade sugar work details such as flowers replicating the Myrtle used in The Queen’s original wedding bouquet and intertwining initials to represent their union.

The cake is a fruit cake, weighs 35kgs, is 24 inches at its widest point and stands almost 2 feet tall.