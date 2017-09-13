Halifax chemist’s bid to take Miss Great Britain crown

A Halifax pharmacist will be looking to take home the Miss Great Britain title at the grand final in Leicester.

Radha Patel, who works at Brook Pharmacy in Queen’s Road, Halifax is hoping to make her fellow pharmacists proud.

The 24-year-old has just completed her master’s degree in Pharmacy. Over the past few years, she has successfully managed to combine her love of science with a career as a singer, model and as a fitness trainer!

“I have always loved maths and the sciences in school but at the same time, I love travelling, keeping fit and I love singing.

“Getting up on that stage in front of thousands and performing is such a thrill.

“Taking a year out from my studies to join a girl band and singing on the X Factor has certainly given my confidence a great boost.

“Now I want to show girls my own age that you can be a ‘geek’ and still have an exciting life.

“Talking about the upcoming competition, Radha added: ‘Competing in this prestigious event has been a dream that I’ve had for a long time, but never had the chance, because of other commitments, to pursue.

“Winning this event is incredibly important to me because I want to be a role model for other young girls who struggle with the idea of achieving a big dream yet simply find themselves faced with the day to day challenges of everyday life.

“These days I hear so much about young women burning out an early age due to the un-realistic pressures that society (& Instagram) places on them.

“Girls out there need to know that it is not the struggle that defines you.”

The grand final of the Miss Great Britain competition will take place at the Athena, Leicester on September 15.