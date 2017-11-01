Halifax firefighters pelted with fireworks during 'reckless' Halloween attack

Firefighters from Calderdale endured an evening of being attacked by fireworks and stones this Halloween.

Throughout the evening crews from acroos West Yorkshire came under attack on six occasions, and whilst fortunately no-one has been injured, damage was caused to a fire engine.

Last week WYFRS launched a campaign called More Than A Uniform which condemns attacks on firefighters and Fire Chiefs have expressed concern that their stark warnings appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

Fireworks were thrown at a moving fire engine on two separate occasions last night in the Park Ward of Halifax - once at 7.20pm and again at 7.45pm.

Calderdale District Commander for Calderdale Martyn Greenwood said: “Fortunately nobody was injured, however these types of attacks present a real danger to road users and could easily cause a serious accident.

“Earlier this month, fire crews also had fireworks thrown at them while dealing with another incident located in the same area.

“I am saddened by these reckless attacks which threaten the safety of our local fire crews, particularly around the bonfire night season."

The More Than A Uniform Campaign highlights the fact that firefighters are sons, daughters, are often mums and dads, husbands and wives – not just people in uniforms.

”Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: “Yesterday was an incredibly busy day for the Fire Service with over 600 calls coming into our Control Room and of those over 125 incidents were attended. “Whilst our firefighters were trying to carry out a job and protect the community, they also came under attack, which in our eyes is disgusting.

“The fact that it was Halloween does not excuse dangerous behaviour which could ultimately result in serious injury.

“We are now in the run up to Bonfire Night and we urge communities to spread our message that this must stop now.”