Halifax heritage characters return

Heritage Weekend saw a number of historic buildings open to the public the length and breadth of Calderdale - and some Halifax characters from the town’s past brought back to life by candlelight in a ‘Sans Illuminaire’ production at Halifax Minster!

From Todmorden Masonic Hall to Illingworth Gaol, there was much to see over the weekend, including Halifax Civic Society’s unveiling of a plaque to 16th and 17th century benefactor Nathaniel Waterhouse at Waterhouse Homes, Halifax.