Halifax man caged for ‘sickening’ abuse of boy

A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for sexual activity with a minor.

Steve Rothwell, of Rhodes Street, Halifax, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy.

He was jailed for five years and six months in prison and placed on the sex offender register for life.

Rothwell is also subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order which prevents him from having any contact with the victim or witnesses.

He is not allowed to be unsupervised in the presence of a child under 16 years, nor can he participate in any work for payment or otherwise where he will come into contact with a child under 16 years.

Detective Inspector Allan Raw, of Calderdale’s Safeguarding Department, said: “Rothwell was responsible for sickening abuse on a young boy who he exploited for his own sexual gratification.

“We hope the fact Rothwell has been brought to justice will help in some way to deal with the trauma the victim has suffered.”