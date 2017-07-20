Halifax milliner’s creation to appear on screen in Emmerdale

A hat by Halifax-based milliner Marie Flanagan will feature in an hour-long episode of Emmerdale tonight (Thursday).

Marie was recently approached by ITV’s Emmerdale costume designer Sue Sheehan to make a very special creation for a storyline based around the comedic character Kerry Wyatt.

Marie studied Fashion and Textiles at Goldsmiths College of Art, London and followed a career in teaching and lecturing until she returned to college to study millinery.

From her hat salon in Lindley, Huddersfield she has made hats for a wide range of clients. Her hats have been seen at all sorts of salubrious events from Royal Garden parties to Ascot and her hats have travelled worldwide to Dubai America and Europe.

When Marie isn’t making hats for television and theatre she works in her Halifax studio surrounded by Christian Dior mannequins, handmade silk flowers from Germany, vintage feathers from Paris, beautiful crystals and silks. All bought from the late Phillip Somerville Royal milliner by appointment to the Queen.

The Emmerdale creation will be on show at the Emmerdale experience in Leeds from the end of July.