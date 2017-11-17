Halifax Minster hosts poignant service to remember people who lost their lives in traffic collisions

A poignant service to remember all those who have lost their lives in road traffic collisions is to be held at Halifax Minster.

The Oak Leaf Service takes place on Sunday, November 19, during National RoadPeace Week - RoadPeace is the national charity set up for road collision victims.

In the service, oak leaves will be placed on the high altar in memory of all those affected by these tragic collisions.

Vicar of Halifax, The Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “We will be remembering all those who lost their lives or were injured as a result of a road traffic collisions, as well as those caught up in road traffic collisions in our community.

“This includes the Police, Ambulance Service, Fire and Rescue, as well as medical staff from A and E. When someone dies on the road, the whole community is affected.

“Here at Halifax Minster I have had to take the funeral of a number of people killed on the roads, including those of very young people. November is a time for Remembrance, and many families and professional agencies have found this occasion helpful in the journey which follows a fatality or a life-changing experience.”

The service, which starts at 4pm, will include guest preacher Assistant Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, Angela Williams.

Everyone is welcome to attend.