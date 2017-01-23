Halifax murder victim was Huddersfield man

Two men charged with murder after a man was found dead in Halifax will appear at Bradford Crown Court this morning (Monday).

Christopher Churchill, 33, of Athol Close, Halifax, and Dale Dwyer, 25, of Alma Street, Buxton, Derbyshire, appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Saturday and were remanded in custody.

Darren Moorhouse, who police say was from the Honley area of Huddersfield, was found dead at an address in Athol Close, Ovenden, on Wednesday.