Halifax Opportunities Trust in the running for prestigious accolade

Halifax Opportunities Trust has been shortlisted for Social Enterprise of the Year in the Social Enterprise Yorkshire and Humber Awards.

Halifax Opportunities Trust supports disadvantaged people in Calderdale to give them and their families a better chance in life.

It works alongside them to help find good jobs; to develop their knowledge, skills and qualifications; to grow their own businesses and also to address issues of isolation and loneliness.

It was set up as a social enterprise so it can raise funds through its wide range of business activities.

Over 17 years in operation, the trust has grown to become one of the largest social enterprises in the UK – among the top five per cent – and has attracted well over £10m of external funding into the district, on top of the multi-million pound income brought in through trading with local people and organisations.

The trust’s CEO, Alison Haskins said: “We’re proud of the way our business model has enabled us to grow, but we remain committed to retaining a very local focus, with our activities firmly rooted in Park Ward in central Halifax.

"It’s one of the most deprived wards in Calderdale but, with the right support, people can overcome a range of challenges and go on to achieve their full potential.”