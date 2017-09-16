Halifax's Neil Hurst in cast of new Fat Friends musical

Halifax panto star neil hurst has been named in the cast of the new fat friends musical created by West Yorkshire screen writer Kay Mellor

The comic plays good hearted ambulance driver Alan in the new show based on the TV hit where members of a slimming club confessed their inner most secrets while desperately trying to shed a few more pounds.

The show will premier at the Leeds Grand Theatre in November.

Neil started his career in musical theatre in shows such as Evita, Joesph and the Amazing technicolor Dreamcoat and Me and My Girl.

Fore the last few years he has returned to Calderdale at Christmas to star in the Halifax Victoria Theatres festive end of the year show.

Stars joining the previously announced cast include Natasha Hamilton, from Atomic Kitten, and Coronation Street’s Kevin Kennedy, who played Curly Watts. Yorkshire-born musical theatre star Rachael Wooding will also appear alongside musical performers Jonathan Halliwell and Chloe Hart..

As previously revealed, the cast is completed by Jodie Prenger, Sam Bailey, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Natalie Anderson.