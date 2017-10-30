Halifax solicitor retires after 27 years in legal profession

One of Halifax’s most experienced legal experts is bidding farewell to colleagues after almost three decades of service.

Jon Dyson, who has been a familiar face at Wilkinson Woodward Solicitors in Fountain Street, is retiring after 27 years of service.

Jon, who studied law at Durham University, began his legal career as an articled clerk in the early 1980s before qualifying and joining Wilkinson Woodward in 1990.

With a keen interest in employment law issues, by the mid-1990s Jon had set up the firm’s employment law department and he has specialised in employment law matters for over 20 years.

In 1992, Jon became a partner at Wilkinson Woodward and he was appointed as a director when the practice incorporated following a merger in 2012 with Huddersfield-based solicitors Norcliffe and Co.

During his career in the legal profession, Jon has developed a reputation for expertise in all aspects of employment law, particularly in cases of discrimination, negotiating employee settlement agreements and disputes relating to shareholders rights, unfair prejudice and confidential information.

Mr Dyson’s many career highlights include a successful sex discrimination case against BT in which an employee was awarded £293,000.

Speaking of his legal career, Jon said: “Since my early days as an articled clerk, I’ve witnessed enormous change in the field of employment law, not least the impact of European Union legislation.

“Today’s employees have better rights than ever before and the recent abolition of employment law tribunal fees is improving workers’ access to justice.”

He added: “I’m proud to have successfully represented clients in some very hard-fought legal battles and am fortunate to have worked with one of Calderdale’s most established and respected legal practices.”

Director of Wilkinson Woodward Maureen Cawthorn said: “Jon’s reputation in handling issues of discrimination has been built over many years of successful cases. Over the years his legal expertise has been greatly valued by employers and employees alike. We wish Jon a long and happy retirement.”

A keen tennis player and Huddersfield Town supporter, Mr Dyson has two grown up children and lives with wife Bev on the outskirts of Huddersfield.

Having recently bought a house in France, Jon plans to kick start his retirement by renovating the property and spending more time on the tennis court.

Jon’s caseload will be taken over by Maureen Cawthorn and James Hodgson at Wilkinson Woodward’s Halifax office.